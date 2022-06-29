Man bowls 3 perfect games in a row

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WTHR) – Bryan Deck spends most nights at a bowling alley in Indiana. He started bowling when he was 7 years old because his dad loved to bowl.

“I grew up around it my whole life,” Deck said. “I love the competition.”

Last week, that competitive fire took over, and he bowled three perfect games in a row.

Deck said he didn’t feel very well that night and wasn’t going to bowl. But after visiting his dad’s grave, he decided to show up for his league anyway.

He had several strikes during his warmup, but he didn’t stop there.

Deck cruised through his first perfect 300 game, and then people started noticing as he went after another.

After rolling a second perfect game, he started to run out of energy and said the nerves were really taking over.

“So, I get up there and, like I said, I said, ‘C’mon, Dad, pull me through this last game.’ And I get up there and like the fifth frame ... or the sixth frame, it was like he just jumped inside my body. It was unreal,” Deck said.

He rolled 36 consecutive strikes and became just the 39th person in the world to have three consecutive perfect games.

Before this, Deck’s personal best was 813 points in one night.

