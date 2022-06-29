Louisiana mother considered restraining order against man accused of killing her execution-style

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A desk at the First City Court in New Orleans sat empty Tuesday after Casandra Jones was murdered by a man she reportedly considered filing a restraining order against.

The First City Clerk of Court, Austin Badon, says Jones was leaving her house, headed for work and that’s when suspect BJ Brown shot her just before 9:30 a.m.

Loved ones and coworkers identified a woman brutally murdered execution-style in the Iberville Housing Development as Casandra Jones. (WVUE)

Cell phone video of her horrific execution-style killing was widely shared on social media.

In the harrowing video, a man believed to be Brown walks over to Jones after she’s shot and nearly dead in the apartment parking lot and fires two more rounds into her body.

Cell phone video from a nearby apartment building window shows a man believed to be BJ Brown walking up to a female victim, lying nearly dead in a parking lot, and shooting her two more times execution-style. (WVUE)

“Walked down the street with a gun, a long gun, without any fear of repercussions and shoots someone for whatever reason in broad daylight,” Badon said. “Seemingly, this individual walked away and came back and finished her off.”

After the shooting, Brown fled to Tennessee where he reportedly shot a cop during a traffic stop and escaped into the woods. The New Orleans Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Brown for second-degree murder.

Badon says Jones had domestic issues with Brown and even considered filing a temporary restraining order against him.

BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to Tennessee where he allegedly shot an Erin Police Officer during a traffic stop. (NOPD)

We spoke about it, and I told her she had my full support, and I encouraged her to go through with it, but I believe she decided not to,” he said.

Actor and mentor Ameer Baraka says the video shows Brown hunting down his victim.

“This generation has no fear... they have no fear,” Baraka said. “Animals don’t do this. This is barbaric. This is inhuman behavior. It is pure evil to do something like that.”

Badon, like others, is upset that the brutal killing was circulated on social media.

“What did we come to as a society when we put that stuff out there on social media?” he asked. “It’s just heartbreaking that instead of rendering aid and help, people decided to pull out their phones and put that stuff out there.”

Jones leaves behind two children. She’s described as being a hard worker, only trying to provide for her family.

“Her future has now been cut short,” Badon said. “Now she’s a statistic for gun violence and domestic violence.”

A search is underway in the small city of Erin, Tennessee, about 65 miles west of Nashville.

Brown is considered armed and dangerous. If you know anything about his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the police.

