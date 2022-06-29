Local students buy assistive mini-car for patient

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three middle schoolers raised enough money to purchase an assistive mini car for one pediatric patient at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital.

The recipient was two-year-old Cailum Gibson, a pediatric patient with Joubert syndrome, a rare disease that stunned a portion his cerebellum at birth.

“Only God knows if he’ll ever walk, but I’ll never give up,” said Prisma Health Richland team member Kia Gibson, Cailum’s mother.

Cailum received his assistive mini car, one neon green Jeep, through the self-interest efforts of 12-year-old Dalton Boswell, 10-year-old Carson Turner and 8-year-old Kate Turner.

“We just decided that we wanted to do something big that is generous… and we decided to collect donations for Prisma,” said Boswell after the remote-control jeep was unveiled at Prisma Health on Tuesday.

Boswell and the Turner’s were collecting cash since December of 2021, and recently partnered with Go Baby Go, a national program that provides ride-on cars for disabled children.

Following payment, Go Baby Go provided their first assistive mini car to a Midland patient.

“[This car] means my baby can be mobile and I don’t have to carry him… We’ll see if he ever drives around by himself but [his older brother and sister] will make sure he gets around,” concluded Kia.

Boswell and the Turner’s hope to be a part of future fundraising events.

