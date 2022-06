COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dr. Deborah Greenhouse of the Palmetto Pediatric and Adolescent Clinic answers viewers’ questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 years old.

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.