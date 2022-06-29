Former Midlands Tech student sentenced to five years in prison after researching mass shootings, illegally obtaining more than 100 guns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Edward Daniel Kimpton Jr. was sentenced to 5 years in prison Wednesday morning, according to a source involved with the investigation.

Kimpton pleaded guilty to multiple charges of fraud after possessing illegal bump stocks and researching mass shootings in November, 2021.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Columbia, Kimpton previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud and possession of stolen firearms in federal court.

Prosecutors say in 2020 more than 23,000 rounds of ammunition, tactical gear, gas masks, and body armor were seized from Kimpton at a residence in Columbia.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, as well the United States Secret Service, with the assistance of both the Richland and Lexington County Sheriff’s Departments.

This is a developing story, and will be updated when more information is released.

