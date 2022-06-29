SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Former Midlands Tech student sentenced to five years in prison after researching mass shootings, illegally obtaining more than 100 guns

FILE PHOTO: Edward Daniel Kimpton was indicted on seven counts of wire fraud, seven counts of...
FILE PHOTO: Edward Daniel Kimpton was indicted on seven counts of wire fraud, seven counts of mail fraud, one count of possession of machine guns, and one count of possession of stolen guns.(Barnwell Co. Detention Center)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Edward Daniel Kimpton Jr. was sentenced to 5 years in prison Wednesday morning, according to a source involved with the investigation.

Kimpton pleaded guilty to multiple charges of fraud after possessing illegal bump stocks and researching mass shootings in November, 2021.

RELATED STORY | Midlands Tech student who researched mass shootings pleads guilty on federal fraud, weapons charges

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Columbia, Kimpton previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud and possession of stolen firearms in federal court.

Prosecutors say in 2020 more than 23,000 rounds of ammunition, tactical gear, gas masks, and body armor were seized from Kimpton at a residence in Columbia.

RELATED STORY | Columbia man arrested for researching mass shootings, illegally obtaining more than 100 guns will remain in custody

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, as well the United States Secret Service, with the assistance of both the Richland and Lexington County Sheriff’s Departments.

This is a developing story, and will be updated when more information is released.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Tuesday's runoff will decide who will campaign in the November elections.
Primary election runoffs decide statewide races, finalize candidates for November
An image from the USGS regional impact map
WATCH: Midlands rattled by earthquake, aftershocks Wednesday
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signs the Fetal Heartbeat Bill, aimed at banning most...
Fetal Heartbeat Law now in effect in South Carolina
Part of I-26 flooded Wednesday morning in Newberry County.
First Alert Weather: Flash flood warning in the Midlands
Xabian Bailey (left), Alvin Artis IV (right) suspects in Aiken County murders of three teens
Suspects at large after triple homicide

Latest News

An image from the USGS regional impact map
WATCH: Midlands rattled by earthquake, aftershocks Wednesday
wis
FIRST ALERT- Warming up with clouds Thursday; More rain and storms Friday and Saturday
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home