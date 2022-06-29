Flooding in Newberry County blocks interstate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) warned drivers to avoid a flooded area Wednesday morning.

At around 7:30 a.m. NCSO said the area around I-26 at mile marker 87 is flooded and has several wrecked vehicles. They advised the public to find alternative routes.

