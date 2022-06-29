First Alert Weather: Flash flood warning in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) warned drivers to avoid a flooded area Wednesday morning.

At around 7:30 a.m. NCSO said the area around I-26 at mile marker 87 is flooded and has several wrecked vehicles. They advised the public to find alternative routes.

A flood advisory was put into effect by the National Weather Service until 9:45 a.m. with a warning for the area northeast of Chapin.

A flash flood warning was issued around 10:13 a.m. for Columbia, West Columbia and Forest Acres until 12:15 p.m.

At around 10:47 a.m. the City of Columbia advised drivers to avoid multiple roads that are prone to heavy flooding.

These are:

Main and Whaley

Gervais and Laurens

Blossom and Henderson

Blossom and Saluda

Harden and Santee

Monroe and Maple

Two Notch and Read

Wheat and Amherts

Adger and Devine

Wheat and Sumter

Wheat and Pickens

Heyward and Ravenel

Pickens between Wheat and Green Bull and Laurel

Barnwell and Pendleton

Harden and Read

Harden and Calhoun

Franklin and Marion

Franklin and Sumter

Columbia College and N. Main

Bull and Laurel

Flash Flood Warning including Columbia SC, West Columbia SC and Forest Acres SC until 12:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/4aFeYACFFf — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) June 29, 2022

A Flood Advisory is in effect for the areas in green until 9:45am this morning. Localized heavy rain has fallen in the advisory area, especially northeast of Chapin, with additional rainfall moving into the region. Use caution traveling this morning. #CAEWx #SCWx pic.twitter.com/Z7Nb5YF3PI — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) June 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.