First Alert Weather: Flash flood warning in the Midlands

Part of I-26 flooded Wednesday morning in Newberry County.
Part of I-26 flooded Wednesday morning in Newberry County.(SCDOT)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) warned drivers to avoid a flooded area Wednesday morning.

At around 7:30 a.m. NCSO said the area around I-26 at mile marker 87 is flooded and has several wrecked vehicles. They advised the public to find alternative routes.

A flood advisory was put into effect by the National Weather Service until 9:45 a.m. with a warning for the area northeast of Chapin.

A flash flood warning was issued around 10:13 a.m. for Columbia, West Columbia and Forest Acres until 12:15 p.m.

At around 10:47 a.m. the City of Columbia advised drivers to avoid multiple roads that are prone to heavy flooding.

These are:

  • Main and Whaley
  • Gervais and Laurens
  • Blossom and Henderson
  • Blossom and Saluda
  • Harden and Santee
  • Monroe and Maple
  • Two Notch and Read
  • Wheat and Amherts
  • Adger and Devine
  • Wheat and Sumter
  • Wheat and Pickens
  • Heyward and Ravenel
  • Pickens between Wheat and Green Bull and Laurel
  • Barnwell and Pendleton
  • Harden and Read
  • Harden and Calhoun
  • Franklin and Marion
  • Franklin and Sumter
  • Columbia College and N. Main
  • Bull and Laurel

