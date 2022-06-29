First Alert Weather: Flash flood warning in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) warned drivers to avoid a flooded area Wednesday morning.
At around 7:30 a.m. NCSO said the area around I-26 at mile marker 87 is flooded and has several wrecked vehicles. They advised the public to find alternative routes.
A flood advisory was put into effect by the National Weather Service until 9:45 a.m. with a warning for the area northeast of Chapin.
A flash flood warning was issued around 10:13 a.m. for Columbia, West Columbia and Forest Acres until 12:15 p.m.
At around 10:47 a.m. the City of Columbia advised drivers to avoid multiple roads that are prone to heavy flooding.
These are:
- Main and Whaley
- Gervais and Laurens
- Blossom and Henderson
- Blossom and Saluda
- Harden and Santee
- Monroe and Maple
- Two Notch and Read
- Wheat and Amherts
- Adger and Devine
- Wheat and Sumter
- Wheat and Pickens
- Heyward and Ravenel
- Pickens between Wheat and Green Bull and Laurel
- Barnwell and Pendleton
- Harden and Read
- Harden and Calhoun
- Franklin and Marion
- Franklin and Sumter
- Columbia College and N. Main
- Bull and Laurel
Flash Flood Warning including Columbia SC, West Columbia SC and Forest Acres SC until 12:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/4aFeYACFFf— NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) June 29, 2022
A Flood Advisory is in effect for the areas in green until 9:45am this morning. Localized heavy rain has fallen in the advisory area, especially northeast of Chapin, with additional rainfall moving into the region. Use caution traveling this morning. #CAEWx #SCWx pic.twitter.com/Z7Nb5YF3PI— NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) June 29, 2022
