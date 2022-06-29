FIRST ALERT- Warming up with clouds Thursday; More rain and storms Friday and Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Highs are getting up into the upper 80s Thursday with plenty of clouds, then some rain and storms are possible Friday and Saturday.

First Alert Headlines:

Expect cloudy skies Thursday with highs in the upper 80s and a 30% chance of showers and storms.

We have a 50% chance of showers and storms Friday and a 60% chance of rain and thunder Saturday.

Sunday we have a 40% chance of rain and thunder with highs in the low 90s.

For the 4th of July expect a 40% chance of rain and thunder for the late afternoon/evening.

Potential Tropical Storm Two is sitting in the Atlantic near South America.

First Alert Summary:

Highs are in the upper 80s Thursday with cloudy skies. There’s a 30% chance of showers and storms throughout especially the late afternoon and evening.

Friday and Saturday we see a better chance of rain and storms. There’s a weak coastal low that develops and brings a 50% chance of rain and storms Friday evening and a 60% chance ofr Saturday. For both days expect highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday we have a 40% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon as high reach the low 90s. Lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the low 90s.

For the 4th of July we have a high pressure system to our east and that brings in enough moisture to yield a 40% chance of rain and storms for the afternoon and evening. Highs temperatures are in the low 90s.

In the tropics we have potential tropical cyclone #2, which is forecast to become a tropical storm over the next few days. It looks to move toward Central America by this weekend.

There’s also a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that has a 40% chance of developing in the next 5 days and one in the tropical Atlantic that has a 30% chance of development in the next 5 days.

Forecast Update:

Tonight: A few evening showers (20%) around with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 70s.

Thursday: Clouds and a few showers around with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances at 30%.

Friday: Clouds and showers with showers around and highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances at 50%.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

4th of July: Highs reach the upper 90s with a 40% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon.

