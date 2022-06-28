SkyView
U.S. Senate candidate Krystle Matthews addresses leaked audio

Krystle Matthews, left, and Catherine Fleming Bruce, right, are facing off in Tuesday's Democratic primary runoff. The winner will take on Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott in November's general election.(Provided by campaigns)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A state Democratic lawmaker hoping to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott in November is responding to a recording of a phone call released just before Tuesday’s primary runoff.

State Rep. Krystle Matthews (D-Berkeley) said Tuesday the phone call was released intentionally, to hurt her, politically.

“It should also not be lost on anyone that this doctored audio from February, leaking this close to the runoff, is nothing more than a political hit job,” Matthews said.

In the recorded call, Matthews discusses several things, including using drug money to find political campaigns.

“This, however, was a private call that was between two Black adults. Nothing I said was untrue and everything I said are also things that I’ve already talked about throughout my campaign,” Matthews said. “I don’t run from anything and anyone who knows me knows that I will face things head-on.”

Matthews is facing fellow Democrat Catherine Fleming Bruce in Tuesday’s primary runoff election.

The winner of that runoff will face Scott in November’s general election.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

