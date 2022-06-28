Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Town of South Congaree receives Adopt-a-Highway award

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday, the Lexington County town of South Congaree was just selected for a significant honor. The anti-litter organization, Keep the Midlands Beautiful, awarded South Congaree with the Lexington County Adopt-A-Highway Award of the Year.

Mayor Cindy Campbell and Police Officer Allen Sharpe joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on WIS Midday with details on the award and what they’re doing in their community.

The executive director of Keep the Midlands Beautiful, Ebonee Gadson, presented the award during South Congaree’s last council meeting - recognizing Officer Sharpe and the town. The award highlights the community’s Team Up 2 Clean Up initiative.

Mayor Campbell’s motto is “Working to make the Town of South Congaree the best small town in South Carolina!” She’s hoping this Adopt-a-Highway honor will set the bar high for other municipalities to keep the Midlands beautiful. It’s an honor to give this Talkin’ Trash Tuesday shoutout to the Town of South Congaree.

