Suspects at large after triple homicide

By Andrew Fancher
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WIS) - One teenager is in custody following a triple homicide on Wadley Drive in Aiken.

18-year-old Xabian U. Bailey was arrested around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday in connection to the shooting deaths of three teenage boys earlier that afternoon.

Bailey is being held at the Aiken County Detention Center where he is expected to be charged with 3 counts of Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses reported a verbal altercation before 17-year-old Willie Garrett IV and 16-year-old Ivan Perry were shot and killed outside of a trailer on the 200 block of Wadley Drive. 16-year-old Cameron Carroll was later pronounced dead at the Augusta University Medical Center.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office also identified 20-year-old Alvin Artis IV and a fifteen-year-old juvenile as suspects in connection with the deaths of Garrett, Perry and Carroll.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is calling on community assistance to locate Artis IV and the juvenile, considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information leading to the whereabouts of these suspects are asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 643-6811.

Information is also accepted anonymously through the Midlands Crime Stoppers. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is available if details lead to successful apprehension.

