Soda City Live: Sing, dance, act with intense instruction from UofSC

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Singing, dancing, acting.

The University of South Carolina School of Music is offering a camp for middle and high school students interested in majoring in musical theatre. This is for those who want to build, perfect, and record their college audition packages. The camp is being led by School of Music faculty plus Broadway professionals. The musical theatre program is one of the school’s newest concentrations.

Michelle Hache’, a graduate of The Juilliard School, is the director of the Summer Musical Theatre Intensive.  She joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on Soda City Live with details about the opportunity.

• A week-long intensive designed to help students polish their skills in voice, dance, and acting.

• Expert faculty from UofSC’s School of Music will be joined by Broadway professionals

• All students will perform in a staged showcase performance

• College-bound students will receive final pre-screen videos upon completion of the program

• Non-residential and commuting students packages are available

Go to https://buff.ly/3xwB0X5 for all the details and to register.

UofSC School of Music is offering a camp for middle and high school students interested in...
UofSC School of Music is offering a camp for middle and high school students interested in majoring in musical theatre.(UofSC School of Music)

