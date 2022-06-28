SkyView
Soda City Live: Lower Richland Alumni Presents: A Black and Gold Gala

There will be wine, food and great entertainment.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lower Richland High School has been a major part of the Hopkins and Lower Richland community.

The Alumni association will be hosting a Black and Gold Gala to raise money to continue to provide scholarships,  and resources to students and families in the area as well as grants for the teachers.

Saturday, July 23rd from 7 p.m. until 12 a.m.

Cost is $60 for general admission.

There are also different tiers available for donations and sponsors.

Click here for more.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-lower-richland-alumni-foundation-black-and-gold-gala-2022-tickets-275887164937

The Alumni association will be hosting a Black and Gold Gala to raise money to continue to provide scholarships.(Lower Richland High School Alumni)

