Soda City Live: Homemade ice cream bowls, just in time for summer

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

Ice Cream Bowls:

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 butter

1/3 dark corn syrup

3/4 cup flour

pinch of salt

sesame Seeds *optional

Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream:

4 egg yolks

1/2 cup sugar

1 cup milk

1 heavy cream

1 tbs vanilla

fruit of choice *optional

For more info on the ButterKreme Queen, click here.

