Soda City Live: Homemade ice cream bowls, just in time for summer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

Ice Cream Bowls:

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 butter

1/3 dark corn syrup

3/4 cup flour

pinch of salt

sesame Seeds *optional

Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream:

4 egg yolks

1/2 cup sugar

1 cup milk

1 heavy cream

1 tbs vanilla

fruit of choice *optional

For more info on the ButterKreme Queen, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.