Soda City Live: Homemade ice cream bowls, just in time for summer
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
Ice Cream Bowls:
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 butter
1/3 dark corn syrup
3/4 cup flour
pinch of salt
sesame Seeds *optional
Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream:
4 egg yolks
1/2 cup sugar
1 cup milk
1 heavy cream
1 tbs vanilla
fruit of choice *optional
