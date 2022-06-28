SkyView
Soda City Live: Faith-based recovery group aims to help those struggling in the Midlands and beyond

By Hannah Cumler
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A faith-based, 12-step recovery program is aiming to help people in the Midlands struggling with a variety of issues.

Ministry leader for Celebrate Recovery of Sumter, joins Hannah Cumler on Soda City Live to discuss the group and it’s mission of helping others.

For more info on Celebrate Recovery, visit https://www.celebraterecovery.com.

