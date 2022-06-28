SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

SLED: charging three men with multiple crimes in relation to stolen vehicles

SLED logo
SLED logo(clear)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has announced agents have charged Frank Edwinn Easterlin, 37, Jonathan Carter Easterlin, 31, and Harvin Antwain Spigner, 40, each with multiple vehicle crimes.

According to officials, all three men are being charged for trying to dispose a stolen vehicle.

The men are accused of being in possession of multiple stolen cars and trying to sell them off.

All the vehicles are valued at less than $10,000 but worth more than $2,000.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Earthquake graphic.
Fourth aftershock recorded in Midlands after early morning earthquake
File photo of police tape.
Body found on Gregg Street in Columbia, police investigating
The men involved are known as street ambassadors and are working to reach the young people in...
‘I was part of the problem, now I want to be part of the solution,’ G.A.N.G.S. hosts first Community Day
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Argument leads to deadly weekend shooting in Richland County
Curtis Eddie Smith, 61, has been charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division with...
Man accused with Murdaugh in insurance plot arrested in Colleton County

Latest News

According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, there have now been more than 30...
“Like a horror story on TV”: Locals react to 3.4 magnitude earthquake near Elgin
3.4 magnitude earthquake recorded over the weekend
3.4 magnitude earthquake recorded over the weekend
Xabian Bailey (left), Alvin Artis IV (right) suspects in Aiken County murders of three teens
Suspects at large after triple homicide
Suspects at large after three teens killed in Aiken County
Suspects at large after three teens killed in Aiken County