SC House committee sets first meeting to consider toughening abortion laws

The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
The South Carolina State House in Columbia.(WCSC/WIS)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A committee of state lawmakers will hold its first meeting next week as it begins work that could further limit abortion in the Palmetto State.

The House Ad-Hock Committee will study and receive public testimony on the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. That ruling, nicknamed Dobbs, overturned the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion across the country.

The committee will hold its first meeting July 7 at noon in Blatt Room 110 on the Statehouse grounds.

“In light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision, South Carolina must reexamine our legislation on this crucial issue,” Speaker of the House Murrell Smith (R-Sumter) said. “I formed this Committee to enable the House to act swiftly and thank each of the members who will serve. I look forward to the considerable testimony the Committee will take and I anticipate the Committee’s ultimate recommendation for legislative action.”

Members of the committee will take testimony and consider language to be included in H.5399.

“I am honored to lead this Committee as we act swiftly and justly to determine how to best protect life in South Carolina,” Committee Chairman John McCravy (R-Greenwood) said. “I thank Speaker Smith for his leadership in forming this Committee in a timely manner and look forward to working with my colleagues to produce a recommendation in the same way.”

As a result of the Dobbs ruling, a federal judge placed a stay on an injunction that had blocked South Carolina’s fetal heartbeat law from being enforced since shortly after Gov. Henry McMaster signed it into law. As of Monday afternoon, the law is now in effect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

