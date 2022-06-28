SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Primary election runoffs to decide statewide races, finalize candidates for November

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Nevin Smith and Chris Joseph
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - June’s Primary Election left some races undecided. Tuesday’s runoff polls close at 7 p.m., giving voters the opportunity to finalize who heads on to the November election.

WIS will be updating election results as they come at the link here.

Two statewide races are being decided Tuesday evening. The South Carolina Democrat U.S. Senate Race Runoff and the South Carolina Superintendent of Education Republican Runoff.

In the Senate runoff, Catherin Bruce and Krystle Matthews are vying to run against incumbent Tim Scott (R) in November. In the final days of the race Matthew’s campaign has faced controversy after a leaked call audio. She said in an interview, “It should also not be lost on anyone that this doctored audio from February, leaking this close to the runoff, is nothing more than a political hit job.”

In the superintendent race either Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver will run against Lisa Ellis (D) in November. Ellis won her primary and stepped down from her role at SC for Ed to prepare for the election.

WIS’s Chris Joseph spoke with both candidates Tuesday. The race pits Kathy Maness, the Palmetto State Teachers Association Executive Director against Ellen Weaver, the President and CEO of the conservative think-tank Palmetto Promise Institute.

Maness received the support of the current superintendent Molly Spearman, who endorsed her. Weaver earned the endorsement of the third place finisher Travis Bedson.

Both candidates have traded jabs during the campaign over their conservative and educational qualifications.

Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver
Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver(Photos used with permission by WIS 10)

In the leadup to the runoff both Republicans and Democrats had challenges to races which were denied by the state parties.

RELATED COVERAGE

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signs the Fetal Heartbeat Bill, aimed at banned most...
Fetal Heartbeat Law now in effect in South Carolina
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Argument leads to deadly weekend shooting in Richland County
Xabian Bailey (left), Alvin Artis IV (right) suspects in Aiken County murders of three teens
Suspects at large after triple homicide
Subway employee dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Family identifies woman killed at Atlanta Subway over sandwich order
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Sumter woman arrested in connection with mail drug operation at prison

Latest News

Krystle Matthews, left, and Catherine Fleming Bruce, right, are facing off in Tuesday's...
U.S. Senate candidate Krystle Matthews addresses leaked audio
Runoff election for State Superintendent of Education
Runoff election for State Superintendent of Education
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Saving strategies change as inflation continues climb
Four South Carolinians have pled guilty in connection to PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loan...
Four suspects plead guilty to PPP loan fraud