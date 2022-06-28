Primary election runoffs to decide statewide races, finalize candidates for November

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - June’s Primary Election left some races undecided. Tuesday’s runoff polls close at 7 p.m., giving voters the opportunity to finalize who heads on to the November election.

WIS will be updating election results as they come at the link here.

Two statewide races are being decided Tuesday evening. The South Carolina Democrat U.S. Senate Race Runoff and the South Carolina Superintendent of Education Republican Runoff.

In the Senate runoff, Catherin Bruce and Krystle Matthews are vying to run against incumbent Tim Scott (R) in November. In the final days of the race Matthew’s campaign has faced controversy after a leaked call audio. She said in an interview, “It should also not be lost on anyone that this doctored audio from February, leaking this close to the runoff, is nothing more than a political hit job.”

In the superintendent race either Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver will run against Lisa Ellis (D) in November. Ellis won her primary and stepped down from her role at SC for Ed to prepare for the election.

WIS’s Chris Joseph spoke with both candidates Tuesday. The race pits Kathy Maness, the Palmetto State Teachers Association Executive Director against Ellen Weaver, the President and CEO of the conservative think-tank Palmetto Promise Institute.

Maness received the support of the current superintendent Molly Spearman, who endorsed her. Weaver earned the endorsement of the third place finisher Travis Bedson.

Both candidates have traded jabs during the campaign over their conservative and educational qualifications.

Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver (Photos used with permission by WIS 10)

In the leadup to the runoff both Republicans and Democrats had challenges to races which were denied by the state parties.

