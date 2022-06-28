SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

One dead, one injured in Lexington Co. collision

One person is deceased after a collision on Old Dunbar Road in Lexington County
One person is deceased after a collision on Old Dunbar Road in Lexington County(6abc Philadelphia / YouTube)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to Master Trooper David Jones, one person is deceased after a collision on Old Dunbar Road.

Officials say the incident happened around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Creekside Road.

According to Master Trooper Jones a 2009 Honda was stopped on Creekside Road turning left on Old Dunbar Road when a 2010 Ford Fusion hit the Honda on the driver’s side.

The driver of the second car was taken to a hospital nearby with non-fatal injuries.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signs the Fetal Heartbeat Bill, aimed at banned most...
Fetal Heartbeat Law now in effect in South Carolina
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Argument leads to deadly weekend shooting in Richland County
Xabian Bailey (left), Alvin Artis IV (right) suspects in Aiken County murders of three teens
Suspects at large after triple homicide
Subway employee dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Family identifies woman killed at Atlanta Subway over sandwich order
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Sumter woman arrested in connection with mail drug operation at prison

Latest News

Tuesday's runoff will decide who will campaign in the November elections.
Primary election runoffs to decide statewide races, finalize candidates for November
Krystle Matthews, left, and Catherine Fleming Bruce, right, are facing off in Tuesday's...
U.S. Senate candidate Krystle Matthews addresses leaked audio
Runoff election for State Superintendent of Education
Runoff election for State Superintendent of Education
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Saving strategies change as inflation continues climb