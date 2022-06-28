One dead, one injured in Lexington Co. collision

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to Master Trooper David Jones, one person is deceased after a collision on Old Dunbar Road.

Officials say the incident happened around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Creekside Road.

According to Master Trooper Jones a 2009 Honda was stopped on Creekside Road turning left on Old Dunbar Road when a 2010 Ford Fusion hit the Honda on the driver’s side.

The driver of the second car was taken to a hospital nearby with non-fatal injuries.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision is still under investigation.

