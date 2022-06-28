SkyView
Myrtle Beach Safari owner featured in ‘Tiger King’ released from jail on $250K bond

'Doc' Antle is in custody.
'Doc' Antle is in custody.(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach man who appeared in the popular Netflix series, “Tiger King” has bonded out of jail after being behind bars for nearly a month. was granted bond Monday for allegedly laundering money.

The $250,000 bond for Doc Antle was formally executed on Tuesday. Jail records from J. Reuben Long Detention Center show he was released at 5:18 p.m.

Antle, the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari, has been in jail since June 3, when he was arrested by the FBI on federal money laundering charges.

The basic bond conditions the judge set include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • His son will act as a third-party custodian and is responsible for ensuring he makes court appearances and complies with the conditions.
  • Location monitoring wherein his movements are limited to the Myrtle Beach Safari Park.
  • He is not to violate state or federal law.

Federal prosecutors argued that Antle would be a flight risk if he was granted bond.

Antle is also facing a pair of new animal trafficking charges out of Virginia, with an extradition warrant out for his arrest.

He’s also facing a number of similar charges in the state, but was released on bond. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said Antle is now in violation of that bond and wants him extradited to Virginia if he is released in South Carolina.

RELATED COVERAGE:

An FBI agent previously testified that Antle and two other men laundered over $505,000 by creating a fake business called Socastee Landscaping to make the transactions seem legitimate. An audio recording was also played of a conversation Antle had with an FBI informant about how to obtain fake social security cards.

A previously unsealed criminal complaint also detailed how the proceeds were part of an operation to smuggle illegal immigrants across the Mexican border into the United States.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

