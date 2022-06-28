SkyView
Man accused with Murdaugh in insurance plot to have bond hearing Tuesday

Curtis Eddie Smith, 61, has been charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division with four counts of money laundering, three counts of forgery and criminal conspiracy.(Colleton County Sheriff's Office)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A bond hearing has been set for the man accused with former attorney Alex Murdaugh in an insurance plot.

Curtis Eddie Smith, 61, has been charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division with four counts of money laundering, three counts of forgery and criminal conspiracy.

Jail records show Smith was arrested Friday and was being held at the Colleton County Detention Center.

Smith’s bond hearing is scheduled for noon on Tuesday.

Smith was previously charged by SLED on multiple counts in connection to the shooting of Alex Murdaugh on Labor Day weekend.

