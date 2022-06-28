LIST: Where to see fireworks during July 4th weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wondering where to find fireworks or other celebrations for this 4th of July? Here are some of the fireworks displays from across the Midlands.

BLYTHEWOOD

Organizers of Blythewood’s annual ‘Rockin’ Red White and Blue’ celebration said the town will host the event at Doko Meadows Park from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. on July 2, 2022.

Festivities will include live music, food trucks, vendors and a fireworks show that is free and open to the public.

More information can be found by calling the town at 803-754-0501.

COLUMBIA

The South Carolina Philharmonic Orchestra and the Columbia Fireflies will be hosting a fireworks show on Saturday, July 2.

The gates for the event open at 6 p.m., a concert will begin at 8 p.m. and the fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m.

You can purchase tickets here.

FORT JACKSON

Fort Jackson’s fireworks display is returning after a pandemic hiatus. More information about the celebration can be found at the link here.

Fort Jackon's fireworks flyer (Fort Jackson)

IRMO

If you’re looking for fireworks in the Irmo area, the town will be having an Independence Day Celebration that will feature a movie and food available for purchase.

LAKE MURRAY

Lake Murray is also holding a firework display on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Festivities this year include a boat parade. More information about registration can be found at the link here.

NEWBERRY

Newberry County Sheriff’s Office will have a Fourth of July Fireworks display on July 4.

Officials say you can enjoy the view by parking near Newberry High School.

More information can be found on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook.

