Fugitive arrested in Columbia apartment shooting case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A woman wanted for a deadly Columbia shooting turned herself into U.S. Marshals Monday night and the Columbia Police Department.

The Columbia Police Department (CPD) said Mitazia Q. Harvin, 25, was arrested in connection to an apartment complex shooting.

On June 24, 2022 at around 10 p.m. CPD officers received a Shotspotter alert after a shooting at North Pointe Estates at 100 Ripplemeyer Ave. On arrival, investigators found a crowd of roughly 30 people and first responders provided first aid to a man with a gunshot wound.

EMS took the man to an area hospital for treatment but he was pronounced dead by staff. A woman at the scene drove herself to a hospital for treatment, she had a gunshot wound to the wrist.

The investigation revealed Harvin was involved with ongoing disagreements with the 29-year-old man that died. She is charged with:

Murder

Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime

Crime scene investigators recovered ballistic evidence from the crime scene. Additional investigation revealed that the victim and other individuals at the scene were wearing ankle monitors. The deceased man had been released from jail on bond with a CPD charge of Second Degree Assault and Battery in May of 2022.

Harvin turned herself in to CPD and the United States Marshal Service’s Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force around midnight on June 27, 2022.

CPD Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook said, “This case is another example of a life lost too soon to senseless gun violence. It also continues a concerning trend of persons involved in violent criminal activity out of jail wearing ankle monitoring systems. Violent offenders must be held accountable.”

