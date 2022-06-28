FIRST ALERT- Humid and stormy for the rest of the week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got plenty of clouds and some showers and storms for the rest of this week into the weekend too!

First Alert Headlines:

Mostly cloudy skies tonight with some evening showers and storms.

Mid 80s for Wednesday with 60% chance of scattered showers and storms.

Thursday and Friday have a 40% chance of storms with mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday and Sunday we are in the upper 80s with a 50-60% chance of rain and thunder.

Potential Tropical Storm Two is sitting in the Atlantic near South America.

First Alert Summary:

A cold front stalls out of the area tonight and brings with it a 70% chance of some rain and some thunder as well. Expect lows near 70.

We have mid 80s Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and a 60% chance of showers and storms. Right now it looks to be heaviest in the morning with more limited activity for the afternoon. The stationary boundary sits over the area continuing the clouds coverage and chance of thunder.

Thursday and Friday we have the Bermuda High pressure system to our east, that funnels in enough humidity for the afternoon hours to warrant a 40% chance of showers and storms. Skies are mostly cloudy and highs are in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday and Sunday a weak low pressure system moves along a ridge of high pressure here in the southeast. This kicks off a 60% chance of some showers and storms for Saturday and a 50% chance Sunday.

The 4th of July looks warm with highs near 90 and there’s a 40% chance of some showers and storms for the afternoon/evening.

In the tropics we have potential cyclone #2, which has a 90% chance of developing in the next few days. It looks to move toward Central America by this weekend.

There’s also a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that has a 40% chance of developing in the next 5 days and one in the tropical Atlantic that has a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days.

Forecast Update:

Tonight: A few showers around with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and isolated storms. Highs are in the mid 80s and very humid.

Thursday: Clouds and showers with showers around and highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances at 40%.

Friday: Clouds and showers with showers around and highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances at 40%.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and storms.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and storms.

