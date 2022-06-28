Crash on I-26 east near Irmo stalls traffic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic was slowed Tuesday morning after a crash on I-26 east near Irmo.

The crash happened on I-26 east near exit 97 (Rauch Metz Road).

No injuries have been reported, as of 8 a.m.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

