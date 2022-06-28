Coroner identifies victim from fatal tractor collision

LEXINGTON S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner identified the victim, who died during a collision on Old Dunbar Road around 7 a.m. on June 26.

The victim of the collision was identified as Debra Lee Kittrell, 67, of West Columbia.

According to the coroner, Kittrell was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Officials say Kittrell was a passenger in a car heading eastbound when it rear-ended the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital in critical but stable condition.

We will have more on the incident as the South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.