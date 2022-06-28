COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of people worldwide found themselves couped up – going out less and staying in more.

For many of us, patterns changed. None is more evident than our eating habits. Nary were the days of eating out at a restaurant or shimmying in, shoulder-to-shoulder at a crowded bar.

During the height of the pandemic, a lot of people were faced with their own kitchens and cupboards to prepare meals at home.

And for those less talented in the kitchen, some were forced to learn to cook by necessity.

Whether a home chef or kitchen rookie, if you’ve ever opened your pantry and felt like all you had were random ingredients and nothing to put together a meal – Ronda Carman is here to help.

Carman is the author of the cookbook, “The Art of Pantry Cooking.”

The book, released in April, was written by Carman in 2020 – at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In her third book, Carman invites readers to cook from the everyday items they already have in their pantry or refrigerator. Carman offers creative ideas on how to transform everyday items into delicious meals that can be easily made at home.

From transforming that jar of olives in the back corner of the cupboard into a bright salad, or taking a can of tuna and turning it into a flavorful dish paired with lemon and orzo – Carman takes the most mundane and daring pantry staples and gives readers unique ways to work them into their next meal.

The Art of Pantry Cooking offers over 100 recipes, complimented by incredible photography, for readers to use what they might already have on hand, and turn it into a delicious meal at home.

For more on Carman and The Art of Pantry Cooking, visit Carman’s website.

