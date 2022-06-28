SkyView
2 GOP education superintendent candidates fight for place on November ballot

Kathy Maness (left) and Ellen Weaver (right) are the two GOP candidates for state...
Kathy Maness (left) and Ellen Weaver (right) are the two GOP candidates for state superintendent of education hoping for enough votes to land on the ballot in November.
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry voters are selecting the Republican candidate who will fight for the chance to lead education in the Palmetto State in Tuesday’s runoff.

Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver are the two GOP candidates for state superintendent of education hoping for enough votes to land on the ballot in November.

Both women say this is a huge decision for the future of South Carolina education, and therefore the future of South Carolina. 

They say it is essential to get out and vote if you can, especially in a runoff.

Maness dropped by a Mount Pleasant polling location Tuesday to thank voters. She says she is looking forward to making schools safe and retaining quality teachers.

“The future of public education depends on people getting to the polls today,” Maness says. “So I know that I’m the right person at the right time with the right qualifications and experience to be our next State Superintendent of Education.”

Ellen Weaver says she is also focused on making schools safe, early development, and expanding trade skill opportunities.

“This education race is really about two different directions for education in South Carolina. Our children are struggling, our teachers are tired, our parents are frustrated,” Weaver says. “And we have a clear choice in this election between someone and has been part of the status quo for decades and more of the same or new leadership, fresh ideas and courageous vision, which is what I am offering to the people at this stage.”

The winner of the runoff race will face Democrat Lisa Ellis in November.

