Three Midlands students help fund mini-car program

Prisma Health Children’s Hospital mini-car program helps pediatric kids drive safely
Assistive mini cars give children new sets of wheels(Prisma Health Children's Hospital)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pediatrics patient Cailum Gibson, age 2, will receive the first mini car to be presented to a Midlands patient from the Go Baby Go program at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital.

Three Midlands students helped to make that gift to Cailum possible by helping to fund the program.

The students also helped to assemble the mini car, along with orthotists and prosthetists to accommodate Cailum’s mobility challenges.

Calium will receive his car on Tuesday, June 27 at 12:30 p.m. in the Prisma Health Children’s Hospital lobby in Columbia.

According to a Prisma Health press release, each car is modified by volunteers and evaluated by a clinical engineering team and then given free of charge to families or recipient organizations.

