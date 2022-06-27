Three Midlands students help fund mini-car program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pediatrics patient Cailum Gibson, age 2, will receive the first mini car to be presented to a Midlands patient from the Go Baby Go program at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital.

Three Midlands students helped to make that gift to Cailum possible by helping to fund the program.

The students also helped to assemble the mini car, along with orthotists and prosthetists to accommodate Cailum’s mobility challenges.

Calium will receive his car on Tuesday, June 27 at 12:30 p.m. in the Prisma Health Children’s Hospital lobby in Columbia.

According to a Prisma Health press release, each car is modified by volunteers and evaluated by a clinical engineering team and then given free of charge to families or recipient organizations.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.