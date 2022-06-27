SkyView
Sumter woman arrested in connection with mail drug operation at prison

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter woman was arrested after allegedly running a mail drug operation at Lieber Correctional Facility in Dorchester County.

Lisa D. Avins, 62, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of distribution of methamphetamines, two counts of possession of suboxone with intent to distribute, five counts of providing contraband to a prisoner, one count of criminal conspiracy and one count of possession of meth.

The SC Dept. of Corrections Office of Investigations and Intelligence released the arrest warrants Monday.

Officials say the charges involve sending meth, suboxone and tobacco through the mail to various inmates at Lieber, with instructions to give the drugs to an inmate who is connected to Avins.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

