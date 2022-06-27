Soda City Live: Business is heating up in Lexington

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - “Business is heating up” in Lexington. Lexpo, the Lexington Chamber & Visitors Center’s annual business trade show, is bringing together more than 90 businesses and local restaurants under one roof. The event attracts more than 500 people.

The event is an effort to connect with consumers and to be able to network. The expo is Tuesday, June 28 from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the Barr Road Sports Complex. That’s located at 213 Barr Road in Lexington.

For more than a decade, Lexpo has been a community favorite and a well-attended event. Presented by more than 30 corporate and executive level sponsors, the theme reflects the spirit of Lexington’s ever-growing business community.

Angelle LaBorde, the chamber’s president and CEO joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on Soda City Live to highlight all the expo will offer. LaBorde says, “The Chamber is focused on showcasing the services and products of these unique and diverse businesses. The event promises to offer a lively atmosphere and a fun-filled evening. We are excited to host this event and engage with over 90 businesses and community leaders.” Leigh Lowery, the membership director, also appeared on Soda City Live and gave the specifics of this networking opportunity. Lowery says that admission is free for Chamber member businesses and $2 for the public. Tickets are available at the Lexington Chamber & Visitors Center at 311 W. Main Street, or you can purchase tickets at the door.

For a complete list of sponsors and exhibitors, please visit www.lexingtonsc.org. The Lexington Chamber and Visitors Center has been creating a community that has grown business for more than 60 years. The organization now serves more than 700 businesses and offers a welcoming environment for owners and employees to advance their businesses.

To learn more about the Chamber and the Lexington area, visit www.lexingtonsc.org.

