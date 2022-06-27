SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

SC gas prices continue downward trend

Gas prices in South Carolina fell for the second straight week pushing the state average below...
Gas prices in South Carolina fell for the second straight week pushing the state average below $4.50 per gallon.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina fell for the second straight week pushing the state average below $4.50 per gallon.

GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the Palmetto State showed a decrease of 11.1 cents per gallon, bringing the state’s average down to $4.39. That’s 16.3 cents higher than a month ago and $1.58 higher than one year ago.

“With Independence Day a week away, gas prices have continued to fall for the second straight week as the price of oil has faltered, ushering in the drop we’re seeing,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “The good news is we could also see a third straight week of decline.”

The cheapest station in the state as of Monday morning posted a price of $3.89 while the highest was $5.46, a difference of $1.57 per gallon.

Click here to find the cheapest gas near you.

The cheapest gas in the Tri-County as of Monday morning was at a station in Summerville selling gas for $4.17 per gallon.

The national average also saw a second week of decline, falling 8.8 cents to an average of $4.88 per gallon, 28.3 cents higher than a month ago and $1.79 higher than one year ago.

“While prices will be at their highest July 4th level ever, they’ll have fallen close to 20 cents since our peak in early June,” De Haan said. “Motorists should be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause a turnaround, and risk remains that when the peak of hurricane season arrives, we could see a super spike at the pump.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake graphic.
Fourth aftershock recorded in Midlands after early morning earthquake
File photo of police tape.
Body found on Gregg Street in Columbia, police investigating
The men involved are known as street ambassadors and are working to reach the young people in...
‘I was part of the problem, now I want to be part of the solution,’ G.A.N.G.S. hosts first Community Day
Curtis Eddie Smith, 61, has been charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division with...
Man accused with Murdaugh in insurance plot arrested in Colleton County
Deputy Austin Aldridge
Services for Spartanburg County deputy killed in line of duty

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Humid and stormy week ahead
Earthquake graphic.
Fourth aftershock recorded in Midlands after early morning earthquake
All the money went toward items put in by lawmakers for local concerns, like $25 million to...
SC lawmakers to consider $53M in vetoed local projects
File photo of police tape.
Body found on Gregg Street in Columbia, police investigating