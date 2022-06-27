SC gas prices continue downward trend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina fell for the second straight week pushing the state average below $4.50 per gallon.

GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the Palmetto State showed a decrease of 11.1 cents per gallon, bringing the state’s average down to $4.39. That’s 16.3 cents higher than a month ago and $1.58 higher than one year ago.

“With Independence Day a week away, gas prices have continued to fall for the second straight week as the price of oil has faltered, ushering in the drop we’re seeing,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “The good news is we could also see a third straight week of decline.”

The cheapest station in the state as of Monday morning posted a price of $3.89 while the highest was $5.46, a difference of $1.57 per gallon.

The cheapest gas in the Tri-County as of Monday morning was at a station in Summerville selling gas for $4.17 per gallon.

The national average also saw a second week of decline, falling 8.8 cents to an average of $4.88 per gallon, 28.3 cents higher than a month ago and $1.79 higher than one year ago.

“While prices will be at their highest July 4th level ever, they’ll have fallen close to 20 cents since our peak in early June,” De Haan said. “Motorists should be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause a turnaround, and risk remains that when the peak of hurricane season arrives, we could see a super spike at the pump.”

