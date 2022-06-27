SkyView
Report: Cellphone ping tracked down 91-year-old North Myrtle Beach woman found dead in Lumberton

(MGN)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An incident report is providing more details on what led officers to find a 91-year-old North Myrtle Beach woman dead inside a car in Lumberton.

North Myrtle Beach police said they received a welfare check call on Saturday, where the caller said they had not seen Mary Cook in about a week.

Officers went to Cook’s home on Saturday along Forest Drive, where they said they didn’t find any vehicles. They added that the doors were unlocked and no one was home, but there weren’t any signs of a struggle.

Police spoke with a family member who pinged Cook’s phone to Country Club Road in Lumberton. That’s when North Myrtle Beach police requested that Lumberton police check that area.

Lumberton police officers found Cook’s vehicle pulled to the side of the road where they found her dead inside, according to the incident report.

Lumberton police said it appears that she had been there for some time and that her death was natural causes.

The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office has not issued an exact cause of death in the case.

Police added that no foul play is suspected in Cook’s death.

