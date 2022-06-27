SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Pedestrian crash sends man to hospital in Columbia

Investigators from the Columbia Police Department (CPD) said a man was hit by a vehicle at the...
Investigators from the Columbia Police Department (CPD) said a man was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Devine and Heidt St. around 9 a.m.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian is in the hospital after an accident Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Investigators from the Columbia Police Department (CPD) said a man was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Devine and Heidt St. around 9 a.m.

CPD said the woman driving the car was heading east on Devine St. and didn’t see the man while he was attempting to cross the northbound side of the road. The woman stopped after the impact and called 9-1-1.

The man was sent to an area hospital for treatment, CPD said he is currently in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Earthquake graphic.
Fourth aftershock recorded in Midlands after early morning earthquake
File photo of police tape.
Body found on Gregg Street in Columbia, police investigating
The men involved are known as street ambassadors and are working to reach the young people in...
‘I was part of the problem, now I want to be part of the solution,’ G.A.N.G.S. hosts first Community Day
Curtis Eddie Smith, 61, has been charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division with...
Man accused with Murdaugh in insurance plot arrested in Colleton County
Deputy Austin Aldridge
Services for Spartanburg County deputy killed in line of duty

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
wis
FIRST ALERT- Humid and stormy week ahead
SCSO is searching for India English, who left her home on June, 25, 2022.
Deputies searching for Sumter County runaway
Gas prices in South Carolina fell for the second straight week pushing the state average below...
SC gas prices continue downward trend