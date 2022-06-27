Pedestrian crash sends man to hospital in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian is in the hospital after an accident Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Investigators from the Columbia Police Department (CPD) said a man was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Devine and Heidt St. around 9 a.m.

CPD said the woman driving the car was heading east on Devine St. and didn’t see the man while he was attempting to cross the northbound side of the road. The woman stopped after the impact and called 9-1-1.

The man was sent to an area hospital for treatment, CPD said he is currently in critical condition.

