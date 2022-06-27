SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

OCSO deputies searching for missing Orangeburg County man

Elijah Tyler-missing Orangeburg County man
Elijah Tyler-missing Orangeburg County man(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding 59-year-old Elijah Tyler of Bill Salley Road in Cordova.

“If anyone has seen this individual, please give us a call,” Ravenell said. “We want to make sure he’s safe and provide relief to a worried family.”

Investigators say Tyler was last seen on Friday, June 10 after a family member dropped him off near Jamison’s Pharmacy on Goff Avenue.

Tyler weighs around 160 pounds and is around 5′7 in height.

Family members told investigators Tyler is known to live temporarily at a home near the intersection of Lancaster and Dorchester streets.

If anyone has seen or has any information on Tyler’s location, OCSO asked that they be contacted at 803-534-3550.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Earthquake graphic.
Fourth aftershock recorded in Midlands after early morning earthquake
File photo of police tape.
Body found on Gregg Street in Columbia, police investigating
The men involved are known as street ambassadors and are working to reach the young people in...
‘I was part of the problem, now I want to be part of the solution,’ G.A.N.G.S. hosts first Community Day
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Argument leads to deadly weekend shooting in Richland County
Curtis Eddie Smith, 61, has been charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division with...
Man accused with Murdaugh in insurance plot arrested in Colleton County

Latest News

BREAKING GRAPHIC
Fetal Heartbeat Law now in effect in South Carolina
wis
FIRST ALERT- Clouds and showers will keep temperatures below average for most of this week
Investigators from the Columbia Police Department (CPD) said a man was hit by a vehicle at the...
Pedestrian crash sends man to hospital in Columbia
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score