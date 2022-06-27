SkyView
Luke Kuechly to join Panthers radio broadcast team in 2022

Kuechly will be a part of this year’s radio broadcast for seven games.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Luke Kuechly will be heard over the airwaves during the 2022 NFL season.

The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that Kuechly will be a part of this year’s radio broadcast for seven games, joining play-by-play announcer Anish Shroff and either Jordan Gross or Jake Delhomme, along with sideline reporter Kristen Balboni.

Jim Szoke will continue to act as the third man in the booth for the games Kuechly doesn’t do.

Kuechly, the 2013 NFL defensive player of the year, will be in the booth for Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, as well as offering game analysis for home matches against the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos and Pittsburg Steelers.

He’ll also take part in a road trip to his hometown of Cincinnati for Week 9 against the Bengals, according to the Panthers organization.

The former linebacker, who retired following his eighth and final season with the Panthers in 2019, said walking into the broadcast booth seems like a natural next step.

“I just love the Panthers; I love being around it,” Kuechly said. “I love the people. I think I want to be attached to the team, and the game and the organization somehow. I think it could be a lot of fun. I think that’s the biggest reason, to do something around the game on game day that’s fun. You still get the atmosphere, and all the good memories I have here in Carolina.”

During his playing career, he earned seven Pro Bowl nods, seven AP All-Pro selections with five on the first team, the Defensive Player of the Year award (2013) and the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award (2012).

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

