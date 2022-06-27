Forest Acres police investigating anti-Semitic flyers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department is investigating anti-Semitic flyers that were disseminated in Forest Acres and the surrounding neighborhoods.

Police say the flyers are not criminal in nature but are being investigated as thoroughly as if they were. Numerous flyers have been collected and are being processed for evidence.

Since learning of the first flyer, FAPD has been in communication with the Rabbi at the Beth Shalom Synagogue and has placed the building on Special Property Check. Officials say they are working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to monitor the Tree of Life and the Chabad of South Carolina.

“We at the Forest Acres Police Department are very disturbed about these flyers and do not want them anywhere in our city,” officials said in a Facebook post.

At the time, police said they believe the people disseminating the flyers are not from the area and are passing through, due to other incidents in and around the state involving similar flyers.

