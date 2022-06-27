SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

First case of monkeypox confirmed in Mecklenburg County

The patient is currently isolating at home, officials said.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Mecklenburg County, health officials said.

According to Mecklenburg County Public Health, the department is working closely with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the patient’s healthcare providers to identify and notify individuals who may have been in contact with the person while they were infections.

The patient is currently isolating at home, officials said.

Related: Health officials confirm first case of monkeypox in N.C.

“Although monkeypox infections remain rare, the CDC is reporting that cases continue to rise across the country,” Dr. Raynard Washington, MCPH director, said. “It is very important to be aware of the symptoms of monkeypox and to be vigilant. Individuals with concerning rashes should contact their healthcare provider.”

As of June 24, 2022, 4,106 monkeypox cases have been identified outside of endemic regions worldwide. There have been no deaths related to this outbreak, according to health officials.

“Though this is the first confirmed case in the County, we know there are likely other cases,” Washington said. We are encouraging doctors to consider this in people who have a rash or skin lesion that looks like monkeypox.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake graphic.
Fourth aftershock recorded in Midlands after early morning earthquake
File photo of police tape.
Body found on Gregg Street in Columbia, police investigating
The men involved are known as street ambassadors and are working to reach the young people in...
‘I was part of the problem, now I want to be part of the solution,’ G.A.N.G.S. hosts first Community Day
Curtis Eddie Smith, 61, has been charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division with...
Man accused with Murdaugh in insurance plot arrested in Colleton County
Deputy Austin Aldridge
Services for Spartanburg County deputy killed in line of duty

Latest News

State health officials are encouraging South Carolinians to get tested for HIV and other...
DHEC encourages HIV testing on ‘National HIV Testing Day’
FILE PHOTO
CDC approves vaccines for children six-months and older
Plans to spend millions for opioid settlement
VIDEO: Plan to spend millions from opioid settlement
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will hold a statewide...
State health dept. holds 1st COVID briefing since vaccine approved for children under 5