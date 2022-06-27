FIRST ALERT- Humid and stormy week ahead

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more humidity this week with higher rain chances as well.

First Alert Headlines

Highs are near 90 today with a 40% chance of showers and storms.

Rain and storms move in Tuesday and Wednesday 50%/60%.

Upper 80s and a 40% chance of showers and storms for Thursday through Saturday.

The tropics are becoming a bit more active with 3 areas to watch.

First Alert Summary:

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with highs reaching the low 90s. There’s a 40% chance of showers and some storms for the afternoon and evening hours. A cold front is approaching from the northwest. This front will bring clouds and storms throughout the week as it slows down and stalls over the southeast.

Tuesday and Wednesday have a 50-60% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. Lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the mid 80s. So it will be cooler under more clouds and with the better chances of rain.

Thursday through Saturday we have a high pressure system to our east, the Bermuda high, and that will funnel in moisture from the southwest. The moisture combined with the heat will bring afternoon storms during this time frame, a 40% chance for each day. Highs are in the upper 80s.

In the Tropics we have an area in the Gulf of Mexico that has a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days. There’s a system in the Tropical Atlantic that also has a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days. There’s also tropical wave invest 94L that has a 90% chance of development in the next 5 days. It looks to head west into Central America.

Forecast Update

Monday: Low to mid 90s with more humidity and a 40% chance of showers and storms.

Tuesday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and storms with highs in the low to mid 80s and more humid.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the mid 80s and humid.

Thursday-Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon.

