FIRST ALERT- Clouds and showers will keep temperatures below average for most of this week

By Von Gaskin
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

  • This week will feature some big changes, with lowers temperatures and increased rain chances
  • Temperatures will stay below average in the 80s for most of this week
  • Expect areas of rain, and storms in the forecast every day this week
First Alert Summary

Get ready for areas of rain, showers or storms every day of the week.

Today a short wave has moved into South Carolina. That means a few showers and storms will continue overnight and linger into Tuesday morning. A front will arrive in the Midlands during the day Tuesday and increase our storm chances to 60% during the day and into Wednesday.  The front will become stationary near the coast and then pull in another round of showers and storms to usher us into the weekend and to start next week.

Forecast Update

Tuesday: There’s a 60% chance of showers and isolated storms with highs in the low to mid 80s and very humid.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and isolated storms. Highs are in the mid 80s and very humid.

Thursday - Friday: Clouds and Showers with showers around and highs in the upper 80s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon.

