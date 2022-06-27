SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

DHEC encourages HIV testing on ‘National HIV Testing Day’

State health officials are encouraging South Carolinians to get tested for HIV and other...
State health officials are encouraging South Carolinians to get tested for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases in recognition of National HIV Testing Day.(WIS)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials are encouraging South Carolinians to get tested for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases in recognition of National HIV Testing Day.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says, as of Dec. 31, 2020, more than 19,000 South Carolinians are living with a diagnosed HIV infection.

Health officials say routine testing and early detection of HIV and other STDs are important for successful treatments and the prevention of new infections.

“Most people in the early stages of HIV infection have no symptoms, which makes routine testing a pivotal step in our fight against the spread of these diseases,” Ali Mansaray, Director of DHEC’s STD/HIV and Viral Hepatitis Division, said. “Early diagnosis can help link people to services that will allow them to stay healthy longer, benefit most from treatment, reduce costly hospital visits and help prevent transmission to others.”

Free HIV and STD testing will be offered at some Walgreens locations on Monday and several DHEC health departments on Tuesday.

To find a participating Walgreens location, click here.

To find the nearest DHEC location offering testing, click here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake graphic.
Fourth aftershock recorded in Midlands after early morning earthquake
File photo of police tape.
Body found on Gregg Street in Columbia, police investigating
The men involved are known as street ambassadors and are working to reach the young people in...
‘I was part of the problem, now I want to be part of the solution,’ G.A.N.G.S. hosts first Community Day
Curtis Eddie Smith, 61, has been charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division with...
Man accused with Murdaugh in insurance plot arrested in Colleton County
Deputy Austin Aldridge
Services for Spartanburg County deputy killed in line of duty

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Humid and stormy week ahead
Gas prices in South Carolina fell for the second straight week pushing the state average below...
SC gas prices continue downward trend
Earthquake graphic.
Fourth aftershock recorded in Midlands after early morning earthquake
All the money went toward items put in by lawmakers for local concerns, like $25 million to...
SC lawmakers to consider $53M in vetoed local projects