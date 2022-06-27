Deputies searching for Sumter County runaway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) are searching for a runaway Monday.

Investigators said India English left her home in the 7000 block of Saxton Rd on June 25, 2022.

Anyone with information about her location is being asked to contact SCSO at 803-436-2000.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.