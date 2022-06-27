SkyView
Deputies searching for Sumter County runaway

SCSO is searching for India English, who left her home on June, 25, 2022.
SCSO is searching for India English, who left her home on June, 25, 2022.(SCSO)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) are searching for a runaway Monday.

Investigators said India English left her home in the 7000 block of Saxton Rd on June 25, 2022.

Anyone with information about her location is being asked to contact SCSO at 803-436-2000.

