Couple offers reward after items worth $75K, family heirlooms stolen from Carolina Forest storage unit

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Carolina Forest couple is asking for the public’s help in finding the people who broke into their storage unit and stole $75,000 worth of cherished family heirlooms.

Surveillance video shows what appears to be two men, breaking into Robert and Karen’s storage unit on Revolutionary War Way and Carolina Forest Blvd on Saturday at 4 a.m. Speaking with WMBF’s Eric Richards exclusively, Robert and Karen asked for their last names not to be released.

Karen is a medical traveler who has been filling in at various medical centers up and down the east coast, dealing with shortages due to the pandemic and the after-effects.

“My wife is a frontline worker, we’ve been everywhere due to COVID,” said Robert. “She was working in radiology.”

Robert travels with his wife and they put their stuff in storage while they are away.

“We had to drive nonstop, 16 hours basically down here to rectify the problem,” Robert said. “And as you can imagine, we’re completely devastated. Everything we ever owned is gone.”

The thieves were in the unit for over an hour and methodically went through every box, taking what they wanted.

Jewelry that belonged to Robert’s late parents, and pricey guitars were taken.

“They took their time and cherry-picked and took what they wanted,” said Karen. “My in-law’s jewelry, my mother-in-law’s ring, was mine and now it’s all gone.”

The surveillance footage has been turned over to Horry County Police.

“It’s heartbreaking because I’m away and I have my things in storage so that I can take care of people and I thought my storage facility was secure,” Karen said.

Plantation Storage employees wouldn’t go one camera but did say the owners hired a private investigator to look into the matter.

Robert is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individuals involved.

If you have any information contact the Horry County Police Department at 843-915-7999.

