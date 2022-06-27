SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Arrested former DJJ contract staffer worked at state-hired security firm before gun charge

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Chris Joseph
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County man hired to help secure a juvenile justice facility now faces a criminal charge for bringing a gun to it.

S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice spokesperson Joe Cashion confirmed to WIS, Joseph Emanuel Bratton worked at Allied Universal Security Systems prior to his June 21 arrest for bringing a gun to the DJJ Midlands Evaluation Center.

The department brought in Allied Universal Security in the aftermath of the June 2021 staff walk-out, where safety at the facility was raised a crucial concern.

State Fiscal Accountability Authority records show Allied remains contracted with the DJJ for:

Contractor Security Guard services to assist with various duties at various locations statewide.

Comptroller General records show taxpayers have spent more than $1.4 million on the company for DJJ services this fiscal year.

Bratton’s position at the company isn’t clear, but the DJJ released a statement saying he was in the control room the day he had the gun and did not have access to DJJ youth.

Allied Universal Vice President Sherita Coffelt declined to comment and attempts to contact Bratton were unsuccessful.

Cashion informed WIS Bratton has been fired. Richland County court records show the DJJ Inspector General John Ewing arrested Bratton on June 21.

Bratton faces a possession of contraband charge and bonded out on a $10,000 surety bond.

Cashion did forward WIS a memo which outlined a series of security changes which would be implemented at the department.

The memo, written by Deputy Director Mack McGhee lists the following:

  • Enhanced Front Gate Screening & Searches
  • Metal Detectors will be utilized at all Facilities
  • Wands will be utilized at all facilities
  • Staff and visitors will be asked to empty their pockets into a basket at gate
  • All Bags will be observed and searched at all facilities
  • BRRC only-All Vehicles driving behind the fence will be subject to a search and random vehicles will be directed to pull to the side for a full search with driver being asked to step out of the vehicle

Bratton’s arrest comes after a teen was able to bring a gun into a DJJ facility weeks prior.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Earthquake graphic.
Fourth aftershock recorded in Midlands after early morning earthquake
File photo of police tape.
Body found on Gregg Street in Columbia, police investigating
The men involved are known as street ambassadors and are working to reach the young people in...
‘I was part of the problem, now I want to be part of the solution,’ G.A.N.G.S. hosts first Community Day
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Argument leads to deadly weekend shooting in Richland County
Curtis Eddie Smith, 61, has been charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division with...
Man accused with Murdaugh in insurance plot arrested in Colleton County

Latest News

Xabian Bailey (left), Alvin Artis IV (right) suspects in Aiken County murders of three teens
Suspects at large after triple homicide
Suspects at large after three teens killed in Aiken County
Suspects at large after three teens killed in Aiken County
Democratic candidate for governor Joe Cunningham speaks during a news conference in Columbia on...
Cunningham calls for SC legislature to wait until after election to take up abortion law changes
Arrested former DJJ contract staffer worked at state-hired security firm before gun charge
Arrested former DJJ contract staffer worked at state-hired security firm before gun charge