Argument leads to deadly weekend shooting in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A deadly weekend shooting is under investigation in Richland County. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) said deputies responded to the 2400 block of Sea Gull Lane at around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body. A second man, identified as Tyler Marshall was attempting to aid him. First responders took the injured man to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Marshall was arrested by deputies and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Investigators said the shooting came from an argument between the two men.

Marshall is currently booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The Richland County Coroner, Naida Rutherford identified the victim as Evan Woods, 54, of Columbia.

