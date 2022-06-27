SkyView
Argument leads to deadly weekend shooting in Richland County

By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A deadly weekend shooting is under investigation in Richland County. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) said deputies responded to the 2400 block of Sea Gull Lane at around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body. A second man, identified as Tyler Marshall was attempting to aid him. First responders took the injured man to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Marshall was arrested by deputies and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Investigators said the shooting came from an argument between the two men.

Marshall is currently booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The Richland County Coroner, Naida Rutherford identified the victim as Evan Woods, 54, of Columbia.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

