Three juveniles shot after altercation at Aiken home

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three juveniles died after being shot at a home in Aiken off Wadley Drive.

Witnesses told Aiken County Sheriff’s Office that they heard the victims in an argument with three other black males. After the alleged altercation, witnesses say they heard shots fired.

When deputies arrived, two of the victims were pronounced dead on the scene. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office identified them as 17-year-old Willie L. Garrett IV and 16-year-old Ivan Perry.

The third victim was taken to the hospital by EMS, but later was pronounced dead. He was identified as 16-year-old Cameron Carroll.

Witnesses say three suspects fled the scene before deputies arrived. According to them, three Black males drove away in a black four door Hyundai Elantra or Sonata. The car was last seen turning onto Edgefield Highway.

The sheriff’s office says these suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about the potential suspects or about the incident, please call the sheriff’s office at (803) 648-6811.

You can also give tips anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers at (888)274-6372. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000.

The three teens were students at Aiken High School, the school district released this statement after the incident:

The Aiken County Public School District and Aiken High School families are mourning the loss of three Aiken High School students, 17-year-old Willie Lee Garrett, 16-year-old Ivan Izell Perry, and 16-year-old Cameron De’onate Carroll during an unspeakable act of gun violence Sunday afternoon. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of these students and all members of the Aiken High School family.

The district says counselors will be available at Aiken High this week for parents, faculty, and students who need support.

