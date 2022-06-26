SC lawmakers to consider $53M in vetoed local projects

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina General Assembly is returning to Columbia on Tuesday to consider nearly $53 million in local projects that Gov. Henry McMaster wants out of the $13.8 billion state budget.

All the money went toward items put in by lawmakers for local concerns, like $25 million to help pay for a quantum computer facility in Columbia, $7 million for a cultural welcome center in Orangeburg and $500,000 to improve the stadium at Summerville High School.

McMaster says he allowed projects where lawmakers detailed exactly who got the money and where it was going.

