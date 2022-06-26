SkyView
SC lawmakers to consider $53M in vetoed local projects

All the money went toward items put in by lawmakers for local concerns, like $25 million to help pay for a quantum computer facility in Columbia, $7 million for a cultural welcome center in Orangeburg and $500,000 to improve the stadium at Summerville High School.(WCSC/WIS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina General Assembly is returning to Columbia on Tuesday to consider nearly $53 million in local projects that Gov. Henry McMaster wants out of the $13.8 billion state budget.

All the money went toward items put in by lawmakers for local concerns, like $25 million to help pay for a quantum computer facility in Columbia, $7 million for a cultural welcome center in Orangeburg and $500,000 to improve the stadium at Summerville High School.

McMaster says he allowed projects where lawmakers detailed exactly who got the money and where it was going.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

