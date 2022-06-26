SkyView
FIRST ALERT- Unsettled weather and cooler temperatures will stay around for most of this week

By Von Gaskin
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

  • Another great day here in the Midlands with temperatures near average
  • Slightly lower humidity values will stick around for another day or so
  • Daytime highs are expected to drop to the 80s for a few days this week
  • Expect storms to return to the forecast late in the day Monday and continue for most of the week
First Alert Summary

Continue to enjoy the short-term relief for the next few days as humidity values stay slightly lower than normal. Wind will continue to flow from the North and help to usher in temperatures near average.

By Monday, temperatures will creep back up, to the middle 90s and bring with it slightly higher humidity values.

Monday is also the day a short wave will cross the mountains and move into South Carolina. That means a few showers and storms will move into our northern counties late Monday and linger into Tuesday morning. A front will arrive during the day Tuesday and increase our storm chances to 60% during the day and overnight. Wednesday will feature lingering showers from the same front that will stick around the state.

Any showers or storms that develop may features heavy rain and gusty winds

Forecast Update

Sunday: Mostly sunny with humidity not too bad. Highs in the mid 90s

Monday: Mid 90s with more humidity and a 30% chance of showers and storms

Tuesday: There’s a 60% chance of showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s and more humid

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the mid 80s and humid

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

