FIRST ALERT- Unsettled weather and cooler temperatures will stay around for most of this week

COLUMBIA, S.C.

First Alert Headlines

Another great day here in the Midlands with temperatures near average

Slightly lower humidity values will stick around for another day or so

Daytime highs are expected to drop to the 80s for a few days this week

Expect storms to return to the forecast late in the day Monday and continue for most of the week

First Alert Summary

Continue to enjoy the short-term relief for the next few days as humidity values stay slightly lower than normal. Wind will continue to flow from the North and help to usher in temperatures near average.

By Monday, temperatures will creep back up, to the middle 90s and bring with it slightly higher humidity values.

Monday is also the day a short wave will cross the mountains and move into South Carolina. That means a few showers and storms will move into our northern counties late Monday and linger into Tuesday morning. A front will arrive during the day Tuesday and increase our storm chances to 60% during the day and overnight. Wednesday will feature lingering showers from the same front that will stick around the state.

Any showers or storms that develop may features heavy rain and gusty winds

Forecast Update

Sunday: Mostly sunny with humidity not too bad. Highs in the mid 90s

Monday: Mid 90s with more humidity and a 30% chance of showers and storms

Tuesday: There’s a 60% chance of showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s and more humid

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the mid 80s and humid

