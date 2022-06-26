Early morning earthquake felt in the Midlands Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning earthquake was felt in the Midlands Sunday.

At around 1:30 a.m. a 3.4 magnitude earthquake was detected near McCaskill Creek and Whiting Way according to the South Carolina Department (SCDNR) of Natural Resource’s earthquake map. It is approximately 30 miles to the north east of Columbia.

SCDNR’s map detected the earthquake roughly two miles below ground.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake was felt as far away Charlotte, NC and Augusta, GA.

The USGS Community Intensity Map for South Carolina on Sunday June 26, 2022 showing how far away the early morning earthquake was felt. (USGS)

This is a developing story and WIS will update it as we learn more.

