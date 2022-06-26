SkyView
Body found on Gregg Street in Columbia, police investigating

File photo of police tape.
File photo of police tape.(Canva)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department says a man’s body was found on Gregg Street on Sunday.

A citizen called 911 after finding the body at 9:30 a.m., according to officials.

Police are currently on the scene and are looking for witnesses and surveillance footage, according to officials.

The Richland County Coroner is assisting CPD in the investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

